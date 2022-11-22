HC directive to TDB to ensure sufficient stock of Aravana at Sabarimala

November 22, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take necessary steps to ensure that there is no shortage of Aravana at Sabarimala during the mandalam makaravilakku festival season.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar made it clear that in case there was any default on the part of the contracting firm in supplying sufficient quantities of required cans for packing Aravana, it was for the Board to take stringent action against it.

The court also took note of the submission of the TDB counsel that that there was sufficient stock of Appam at Sannidhanam.

The court also directed the Sabarimala Special Commissioner to conduct an inspection at the facilities where Appam and Aravana were made and file a report on or before November 24.

The court passed the order on a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner seeking a directive to ramp up the production of Aravana as well as the stock of quality cans for packing it.