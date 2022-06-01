HC directive to stop honking of horns by private buses

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner and the Regional Transport Authority, Ernakulam, to immediately issue an order prohibiting the use of horns in the city by private buses.

The court also directed them to ensure that private buses plied on the extreme left of the road without overtaking each other or other private vehicles.

Justice Amit Rawal, while issuing the directives, also made it clear that the directives shall be applicable to autorickshaws as well.

The order was passed when a writ petition filed by K.A. Aboobacker and 17 other owners of autorickshaws at Perumbavoor against certain restrictions imposed by the RTO on parking came up for hearing.

The court observed that many autorickshaws operating in the city and other districts did not follow traffic rules. They adopted the rule of convenience , stopping at their convenience for picking up passengers and beyond the capacity granted in the permit, raising the possibility of accidents. Not only this, even transport vehicles, such as passenger private buses, operating in the city perpetually used horns while overtaking and during normal traffic.

The court added that most of the vehicles were overtaking each other risking the life of people and passengers of other vehicles.

The buses also looked to be old. Though the Motor Vehicles Act did not permit the vehicle to be run beyond 15 years there may be cases where fitness certificates were being issued by the Regional Transport Authority. There had to be a timeline as to, till what time the fitness certificate could be issued. The court asked whether it could be permitted beyond 15 years by relaxation or granting exemptions.

The petitioners had challenged an order of the Joint Regional Transport Officer, Perumbavoor, rejecting their application seeking parking space within Perumbavoor municipality. The municipality had taken a decision in 2017 that no new permits would be allowed for autorickshaws inside the municipality.