HC directive to stop dischargeof sewage into backwaters

Observing that emptying the sewage generated from the apartments and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) commercial complex at Marine Drive into the backwaters is unfortunate, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi Corporation to explore the possibility of linking the sewage pipes of the apartments and the complex to the main sewage pipeline maintained by the GCDA.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly wondered how the Corporation had granted a building permit to the apartments which did not have any sewage treatment plants. The court said that it was the duty of the Corporation to take appropriate action against the builders.

The court made the observations when a petition seeking a directive to maintain the Marine Drive walkway came up for hearing.

Jaju Babu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the GCDA and Corporation had failed to comply with the earlier directions of the court including installation of lights and CCTV cameras. He also submitted that discharge of sewage into the backwaters should be stopped forthwith.

The Corporation had earlier informed the court that 65 pipes were seen connected to the backwaters from the apartments and commercial complexes.

Counsel for the Corporation submitted that steps were being taken to close down the pipes.

The court observed that if the pipes were closed down all on a sudden it would create difficulties for the public at large. The court directed the Corporation to ensure that the waste was removed from the apartments and the complex on a day-to-day basis.

The court also directed the Corporation to file a statement within two weeks in this regard.