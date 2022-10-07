HC directive to remove pandal erected by protesters on the road to Adani project site

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed Thomas J. Netto, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Catholic Church, and others who are leading a protest against the Vizhinjam seaport project to take steps to see that the pandal erected on the road to the project site is immediately removed.

The court passed a directive on a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited against the State government for not complying with the court directive to provide police protection.

When the petition came up for hearing, senior counsel for the petitioners and the State Attorney submitted that the pandal obstructing the road had not been removed as yet.