HC directive to regulate pilgrims without compromising their safety at Sabarimala sannidhanam

December 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar who is Chief Police Co-ordinator at Sannidhanam to regulate the movement of pilgrims through ‘Pathinettampadi’ in an appropriate manner, without compromising on the safety of the pilgrims, especially women, children of tender age and senior citizens and ensure darshan to maximum number of pilgrims. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Gireesh passed the directive when a suo motu case relating to the crowd management at Sabarimala came up for hearing. The court also ordered that the the special queue in segment 9 be used for the movement of women, children of tender age, aged and persons with disabilities. It also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure that the queue complexes and pilgrim sheds are kept clean and tidy, round the clock, by deploying sufficient number of employees.

The Board should deploy 72 employees, as suggested by the Chief Police Co-ordinator, in two shifts of 36 employees, round the clock, exclusively for the cleaning of the queue complexes and the toilet facilities in those buildings.

The court also directed the Executive Magistrate attached to the office of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner to  conduct daily inspection in the queue complexes, the pilgrim sheds and on the trekking path. The Bench asked TDB to deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers to provide drinking water and biscuits to the pilgrims stranded in the queue complexes, pilgrim sheds and also on the trekking path. The court also directed the TDB to deploy sufficient numbers of security personnel/employees in each parking ground to ensure proper parking of vehicles and maximum of vehicles at Nilakkal parking ground Chief Police Co-ordinator who was personally present had explained to the court various aspects of crowd management at Sabarimala and also the movement of pilgrims along the trekking path and pathinettampadi through a live streaming from Sannidhanam.

