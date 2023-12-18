ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to provide lighting at Sannidhanam underpass

December 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and other authorities to display the contact numbers of medical emergency team along the traditional trekking path from Neelimala bottom to Sabari Peedam, as has been done along the Swami Ayyappan Road. The Bench led by Justice Anil K.Narendran also asked the Maramath Wing of TDB to take necessary steps to provide proper lighting facility at the underpass  between Aazhi and Pathinettampadi and keep it clean and tidy.

