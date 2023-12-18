GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directive to provide lighting at Sannidhanam underpass

December 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and other authorities to display the contact numbers of medical emergency team along the traditional trekking path from Neelimala bottom to Sabari Peedam, as has been done along the Swami Ayyappan Road. The Bench led by Justice Anil K.Narendran also asked the Maramath Wing of TDB to take necessary steps to provide proper lighting facility at the underpass  between Aazhi and Pathinettampadi and keep it clean and tidy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.