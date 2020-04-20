HC directive to provide food, medicine to street vendors in Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to ensure that the families of street vendors identified by the Kochi Corporation are provided sufficient food and medicine to tide over the difficulties during the lockdown period.

Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar also directed the government to take immediate steps to attach the families of street vendors to the nearest community kitchens.

The court recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan that, subject to a formal announcement of a decision by the State government, an amount of ₹1,000 would also be paid to identified street vendors who came under the BPL category. He had earlier submitted that the government was expected to take a decision within the next couple of days in this regard.

The court also ordered that while distributing relief material, including financial aid, and also extending vending privileges, street vendors should not be discriminated against, either on account of the nature of their activities or on account of their status as migrants from another State.

The order came on a report filed by the amicus curiae appointed by the court in a case relating to the regulation of street vending in the corporation areas. The report had pointed out that street vendors were unable to earn their livelihood because of the lockdown. As a result, their families were deprived of food and other essential commodities, including medicines. Besides, street vendors were facing discrimination, and were denied benefits of various relief measures provided for other vendors.

The court also directed the identified street vendors to present themselves for registration at the nearest community kitchens with a copy of the order.