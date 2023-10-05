ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to provide drinking water, toilets in Nilambur tribal hamlets

October 05, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government and other authorities to see that adequate number of toilets were constructed and drinking water facilities provided to the tribal families of Pothugal, Vazhikadavu, and Karulai panchayats in Nilambur.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a petition filed by Aryadan Shoukath, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality, and a tribal woman came up for hearing. According to them, tribal communities in the three grama panchayats were living in miserable condition owing to inaction on the part of the government.

The court also directed the authorities to inform it about the details of the commencement of the construction of bridges across the Chaliyar and Punnapuzha connecting the tribal hamlets, for which ₹5 crore has already been sanctioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US