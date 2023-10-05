HamberMenu
HC directive to provide drinking water, toilets in Nilambur tribal hamlets

October 05, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government and other authorities to see that adequate number of toilets were constructed and drinking water facilities provided to the tribal families of Pothugal, Vazhikadavu, and Karulai panchayats in Nilambur.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a petition filed by Aryadan Shoukath, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality, and a tribal woman came up for hearing. According to them, tribal communities in the three grama panchayats were living in miserable condition owing to inaction on the part of the government.

The court also directed the authorities to inform it about the details of the commencement of the construction of bridges across the Chaliyar and Punnapuzha connecting the tribal hamlets, for which ₹5 crore has already been sanctioned.

