HC directive to produce protocol being formulated on events on campuses

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to make available the protocol to be formulated by the committee constituted by the secretary of the Higher Education department on organising events in university and college campuses to avert in future the incident such as the stampede that happened during the tech fest at the CUSAT. Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive when the Additional Advocate General submitted that the committee which is inquiring into the CUSAT stampede which claimed four lives would formulate a protocol on preventing such incidents on campuses. He sought two weeks time to report about the progress of the inquiry by the committee. The submissions were made during the hearing on a writ petition filed by Aloshious Xavier, president, Kerala Students Union seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede. The judge said that the court was more interested in ensuring that an event as horrific as that witnessed at CUSAT campus was not repeated in future. Young people are “effusive by nature and would be driven by emotions”, rather than by their consequences while organising events like this. The action taken report of the police bear testimony to this because they say that 4,000 youngsters had gathered on the campus on that fateful night, leading to the unfortunate death of four persons. The court also directed the Additional Advocate General to inform the court about the progress of the magisterial inquiry into the stampede.