HC directive to produce files relating to tendering of cardamom at Sabarimala

January 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to produce the files relating to the tender process for supply of cardamom for making Aravana at Sabarimala.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the directive when a writ petition filed by Ayyappa Spices, a firm dealing with cardamom business, challenging the award of contract to Sunil from Kollam came up for hearing. The court had last time restrained the TDB from selling Aravana made with cardamom that were found to contain excess pesticide residues.

In a report, the Commissioner of Food Safety said that the food safety squad found a total stock of 6,65,159 Aravana cans in counters and adjacent godowns. Along with this, stocks of 800 gm cardamom and of 43.920-kg cardamom powder were found in the devaswom main stall. The godowns were sealed and locked and the keys were handed over to the Executive Officer, Sabarimala Devawom. The production of fresh batch of Aravana was started at the preparation plant without using cardamom under the supervision of the Food Safety Special Squad.

The court also ordered that while regulating the movement of vehicles to Nilackal after 12 p.m. on January 14 by ‘hold and release mechanism’, it shall be ensured that holding of vehicles carrying pilgrims, to the maximum extent possible, were made at parking facilities at Edathavalams/temples depending upon the capacity of each location.

The Bench also directed that any restrictions imposed on the movement of pilgrims from Nilackal to Pamba and from Pamba to Sannidhanam, on account of the number of pilgrims at any view point reaching the maximum holding capacity, shall be brought to the notice of the pilgrims through the public address system at Nilackal, Pamba and Sannidhanam.

