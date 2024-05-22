GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directive to pay second instalment to Keltron on AI camera operations

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the the State government to pay Keltron the second instalment of amount due towards the expenses for installation and operation of artificial intelligence-enabled cameras on road on or before June 11. The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J.Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the directive when writ petitions by Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking an inquiry into the allegations of corruption in the implementation of the project came up for hearing. The court had earlier given its permission to release the first instalments of funds due to the Keltron in September last.

Keltron had submitted that it was not paid the funds due to it. If the payments were defaulted, Keltron would face a severe financial burden as the interest against the loans taken by it for the project was huge. It was paid the first instalment of around ₹11.8 crore on the High Court directive. The company said that the second instalment of another ₹11.8 crore was yet to be paid The third instalment was due on February 29 while the fourth will be due on May 31. It also sought a directive to pay the third instalment as well.

