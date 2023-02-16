ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to pay ₹1 lakh each to KSRTC pensioners

February 16, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to ensure that its retired employees were paid ₹1 lakh each as their first portion of the pensionary benefits within 45 days.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive while hearing a petition filed by the KSRTC seeking two more years to pay the pensionary benefits to the retired employees as ordered by the High Court.

The court while deprecating the action of the KSRTC in scrapping the corpus fund set part for payment of pensionary benefits directed the corporation to restore the corpus fund and start remitting 10% of the income from April onward into the fund.

The court ordered that the KSRTC could start disbursing the balance portion of the retirement benefits from the corpus fund without delay after its restoration.

The court also ordered that if the pensioners required any amount from the pensionary benefits to meet any emergency need such as marriage of their children, or meeting medical expenses, or repayment of loans etc, they were entitled to move representations to the Managing Director who should take a call on them within two weeks.

