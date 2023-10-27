ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to legal services authority to inquire into allegations of torture

October 27, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Secretary of the Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority or any officer deputed by him to visit the prison where Mansoor, one of those arrested in connection with the seizure of narcotic drugs at Tanur, is detained and take his statement regarding the alleged torture on him.

The court directed the Secretary to file a statement in three weeks after visiting the jail. The court issued the directive when a petition filed by Aboobacker K.V., father of Mansoor came up for hearing. Tamir Jifri, one of the five persons who were arrested, died while in the custody of the Tanur police in Malappuram.

Counsel for the petitioner, P.V. Jeevesh, submitted that the reports of the doctors who had examined the accused had recorded injuries on the shoulder, neck, and elbow of Mansoor pointing to the torture suffered by him in jail.

CONNECT WITH US