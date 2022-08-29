HC directive to KWA on shifting of pipelines in Mullassery canal in Kochi

Steps for tendering work for shifting pipelines under way, says KWA counsel

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 21:04 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to file a report on the progress of work for shifting pipelines from Mullassery canal.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to file a report showing the actual status of the construction of the complex for relocating residents of P and T Colony and also the timeline of completion.

When the case relating to the flooding of city roads came up for hearing, counsel for the KWA submitted that steps for tendering the work for shifting pipelines from Mullassery canal were under way.

