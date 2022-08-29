HC directive to KWA on shifting of pipelines in Mullassery canal in Kochi
Steps for tendering work for shifting pipelines under way, says KWA counsel
The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to file a report on the progress of work for shifting pipelines from Mullassery canal.
Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to file a report showing the actual status of the construction of the complex for relocating residents of P and T Colony and also the timeline of completion.
When the case relating to the flooding of city roads came up for hearing, counsel for the KWA submitted that steps for tendering the work for shifting pipelines from Mullassery canal were under way.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.