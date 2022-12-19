HC directive to KSRTC to install barricades at Pampa-Triveni ticket counter to avoid chaos

KOCHI

The Bench directs KSRTC to increase number of empty buses kept idling at Pamba-Triveni for the pilgrims from three to 10 during peak hours.

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to erect temporary barricades in front of the ticketing counters at Pamba-Triveni to avoid crowding and chaos among pilgrims.

The Bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar also directed the KSRTC to increase the number of empty buses kept idling at Pamba-Triveni for the pilgrims from three to 10 during peak hours.

Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer told the court that a queue system will be facilitated at Pamba-Triveni and the KSRTC would install temporary rope barricades in front of the ticketing counter.

Ms. Iyer also submitted that the KSRTC should deploy adequate number of conductors and inspectors to issue tickets to pilgrims not having pre-booked tickets. As the passenger-loaded buses were kept idle for a long time for issuing/verifying tickets, the pilgrims were inconvenienced. Also, the pilgrims reaching Pamba in private vehicles opt KSRTC buses for their return journey to the Nilakkal parking area. Therefore, KSRTC has to provide adequate service to provide for the additional pilgrims for their return journey.

The court asked the KSRTC to inform the court about deploying adequate number of conductors and inspectors at Pamba-Triveni to issue tickets to pilgrims.

