HC directive to Kollam District Kalolsavam to let student participate in event

November 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the competent authority of the Kollam Revenue District School Kalolsavam to allow Navamy R. Ajay of Kottarakara to participate in kuchipudi event for girls at the district-level Kalolsavam.

The court has passed the order while setting aside the order of the Appeal Committee, Sub-district School Kalolsavam, Kollam, rejecting her plea against the decision of the Kollam Sub-district School Kalolsavam committee. According to a petition filed by Navamy, she was given second rank in the event at Sub-district Kalolsavam. However, this was incorrect because as per the tabulation sheet she had obtained 87 marks and therefore she was entitled to first rank. The appeal committee had rejected her appeal without citing any reason, she contended.

