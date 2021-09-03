HC directive to Kochi Corporation Secretary

KOCHI

03 September 2021 20:40 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to appear in person on September 24 for not complying with the court directives to ensure that the public was not dumping garbage and other waste on road margins and vacant plots of land in the city.

The directive came on a petition filed by P.R. Baby of Kaloor seeking to initiate a contempt of court case against the Corporation Secretary for not complying with the High Court directive.

According to the petitioner, waste was dumped illegally along Vyloppilly Lane, part of Division 64 of the Corporation. The petitioner pointed out that despite repeated directives, the Corporation was yet to take any effective steps to prevent the practice.

The court observed that it was the duty of the Corporation to prevent the illegal dumping of waste. It was clear from the affidavit that no adequate steps had been taken by the Corporation. It was also clear that in spite of sufficient opportunities given to the Corporation to take adequate steps, the Secretary had not taken any steps.