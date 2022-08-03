HC directive to install signboards in Kochi’s no-horn zones

‘Traffic cops found frequently using mobile phones while on duty’

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi city traffic police to install in three weeks signboards of no-horn/silent zones at identified places in the city.

The directive was passed as the court noticed that places for no- horn/silent zones had already been identified but signboards had not yet been installed. According to the police, there are about 80 schools, 21 colleges, 31 hospitals, and 11 sensitive areas.

The court also directed the traffic police to ensure that all vehicle owners removed the facility of ‘pressure horns’ from their private, official vehicles and autorickshaws.

The court said that despite its order many stage carriages and transport bus operators are still using pressure horns installed at the extreme right side of the vehicle with a joystick.

The court issued the order recently on the petitions filed by auto drivers from Perumbavoor seeking to permit them to ply autorickshaws freely and pick up passengers from any stand.

Toll-free numbers

The court also ordered that two toll-free telephone numbers be affixed in buses and autorickshaws for lodging complaints by passengers, in case any of violation of norms.

The court directed the traffic police to issue directions to transporters and drivers not to stop for alighting or taking passengers except at dedicated stops and ordered that violators should be dealt with in accordance with the law. The court observed that autorickshaws and bus operators stop at their convenience for taking passengers and not at dedicated stops.

The court directed the District Police Chief (Kochi city) to ensure that autorickshaws and buses were equipped with side-view and rear-view mirrors. Autorickshaws may be sensitised not to turn immediately on the right turn side without looking at the back-view or side mirror.

Cops’ phone use

The court also directed the District Police Chief to sensitise all the traffic cops to be alert as it has been mostly found that they are perpetually on their mobile phones while on duty.

In case any of the traffic cops are found indulging in talking except urgent official or emergency calls and browsing the mobile phone while on duty, any person noticing the same could upload the video on the telephone number for complaints and be permitted to lodge a complaint, the court ordered.

The court also directed the traffic police to challan the vehicles parked along the side of Marine Drive road when there is sufficient space at the parking ground.