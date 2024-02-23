GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directive to grant permission to use elephants at car festival

February 23, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Friday directed the Forest department to grant permission to the Mahalakshmi temple car festival committee, Alathur, to use elephants for pushing chariots in connection with the temple festivals on March 7 and 8 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Justice Devan Ramachandran, while passing the order on a petition by the committee, challenging denial of permission to use elephants to push the chariots, observed that the centuries-old tradition must be allowed to continue, ensuring safeguards. The court directed the Forest department to ensure that elephants are not subjected to cruelty or excessive fatigue and that they are used only to push the chariots to negotiate curves, if required, and without the entire weight of it being shifted to them. The court directed the department to oversee the festivals at the time when the elephants were used.

