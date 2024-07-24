HC directive to evict encroachers along Ashtamudi Lake at Kollam

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Subcollector, Kollam, to initiate proceedings to remove encroachers identified in and around Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam, in six months after following the procedure under the Land Conservancy Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench consisting of acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu observed that it was astonishing to know that a large extent of land had been encroached. It was high time that ‘‘we secured this kayal puramboke for future generations and ensured a free water flow in Ashtamudi Lake.”

The lake is a Ramsar site which has been described as the gateway to the State’s backwaters

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the District Police Chief to give assistance to implement the orders passed by the Subcollector.

The court also directed the Kollam Corporation to inform it of the actions taken to prevent the dumping of waste into the lake. Strict action should be taken by the secretary of the civic body to prevent the dumping of waste and other effluents into the lake, the court said.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation against the encroachments.

The lake, spread over an area of around 1,700 sq km and surrounded by swaying coconut groves and palm trees and spotted by several small islands, is preferred by tourists from around the world for houseboat rides.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.