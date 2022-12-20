HC directive to ensure sufficient number of conductors and inspectors at Pamba-Triveni boarding point

December 20, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Pathanamthitta District Collector and also the District Police Chief to take necessary steps to ensure that sufficient number of buses, conductors, and inspectors are provided by the KSRTC at the boarding point at Pamba-Triveni.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithikumar, while considering suo motu case relating to crowd control at Sabarimala, also directed that when the tailend of the queue went beyond the Nadapanthal at Sannidhanam, the police shall regulate the movement of pilgrims through Pathinettampadi, in an appropriate manner to ensure that it reaches the benchmark of 4,800 pilgrims per hour, subject to special care for aged persons, persons with disabilities and children below the age of 10 years.

The KSRTC submitted that it could increase the number of ticket counters at the Pamba-Triveni boarding point to 15 from 10. Besides, 10 buses are parked at the hilltop, as permitted by the Special Police Officer, Pamba. In fact, 16 conductors and 3 Inspectors had been deployed at KSRTC boarding point at Pamba-Triveni for verification of tickets.