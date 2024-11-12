HC directive to ensure proper crowd management at Sabarimala

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed all the government departments to work for ensuring proper crowd management at Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season this year and providing facilities for a safe and comfortable pilgrimage.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran permitted on an experimental basis parking of cars carrying pilgrims at the Chakkupallam-II and Hilltop in a regulated manner. The court made it clear that the cars shall be parked only on the earmarked parking slots strictly in compliance with the directions of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the police. The court also ordered that no other vehicle except the cars belonging to the pilgrims shall be parked on the ground. The court directed that that parking grounds at Chakkupallam-II and the Hilltop shall not be utilised for parking official vehicles. The vehicles of the officials as well as the emergency vehicles shall be parked on the parking areas identified for each departments. The KSRTC could park their 10 buses on the areas identified in presence of the Sabarimala special commissioner. If the KSRTC wanted additional parking areas, it should make a request to the Sabarimala Special Commissioner who would take a decision in consultation with the Chief Police Coordinator in this regard.

The court also ordered the police not to allow parking of vehicles on either side of the roads from Nilakkal to Pampa. The court also asked the police to take strict action against unauthorised parkings on the roads by removing such vehicles immediately using recovery vans.

The high court passed the orders when the suo motu case relating to crowd management and parking in connection with the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival came up for hearing.