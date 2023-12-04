HamberMenu
HC directive to do effective crowd management at Sabarimala

December 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Pathanamthitta District Collector and the District Police Chief to take necessary steps to ensure effective crowd management at Sabarimala. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish passed the order when a suo motu case relating to the crowd management at Sabarimala came up for hearing. The court noted that on December 2, pilgrims including senior citizens and children had to stand in the queue for long hours even at places away from the queue complex and pilgrims sheds, where there were no light refreshment stalls or bio-toilets. The government pleader submitted that following heavy rain at Sannidhanam on December 1, majority of the pilgrim had stayed back at Sannidhanam. Certain restrictions were imposed on the movement of pilgrims on December 2 from Pampa to Sannidhanam because of the spillover of pilgrims. As a result, the pilgrims had to stand in queue for several hours to have darsan. The court said that when restrictions on the movement of the pilgrims are imposed, the Board shall provide necessary support facilities to the pilgrims as well.

