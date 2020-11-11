HC directive to demolish Padmasarovaram bund

11 November 2020 20:52 IST

Facility constructed across Chilavannoor Lake for corporation’s project

The Kerala High Court has ordered the Kochi Corporation and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to remove the temporary bund constructed across the Chilavannoor Lake for the proposed Padmasarovaram project.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar passed the directive on a petition filed by G. Mohandas of Vyttila. According to him, the corporation had decided to construct a cycle track and walkway under the proposed Padmasarovaram project across the Chilavannoor Lake, and entrusted the construction with KMRL. The corporation has constructed a temporary bund across the lake to facilitate the construction of the cycle track and the walkway. He said that on account of the construction of the temporary bund, the areas on either side of the lake were flooded during the rainy season. The petitioner also sought to demolish the bund as it was constructed unscientifically, by spending huge amounts from the public exchequer. As the Padmasarovaram project had already been dropped by the corporation, the bund could be removed, he argued.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for KMRL submitted that as the Chilavannoor Lake was a waterbody included in CRZ-I category, approval of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority ( KCZMA) was required for the project. The construction of the bud was started even before obtaining approval from the KCZMA. In fact, the KCZMA at its meeting held on December 13, 2019, had considered the request of the corporation and declined its approval sought by the civic body. This was because the construction of the proposed Sarovaram walkway and cycle track would obstruct the flow of tidal-influenced waterbody, and flood-prone areas. The corporation had sent a letter to the KCZMA on February 13 seeking to reconsider the decision. But it had not been reconsidered.

The court said that it was evident that the project could not be implemented. If the project could be implemented, it was the duty of the KMRL and the corporation to remove the temporary bund constructed on the lake for setting up the cycle track and walkway.