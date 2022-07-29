Kochi

HC directive to CSML, Kochi Corporation

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 29, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:00 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and the Kochi Corporation to file their response to a news report that gratings (a structure made of metal bars that covers a hole, especially in the ground over a drain) on city roads were missing. Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order in a case relating to the bad condition of roads in Kochi.

The court also noted that the news report said that due to the missing of gratings, the safety of pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheelers, was at risk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court said that the veracity of the news report would have to be verified by the Corporation and CSML.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court adjourned the case to August 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime, law and justice
road safety
local authority
Read more...