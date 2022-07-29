HC directive to CSML, Kochi Corporation

Response sought on news report on missing of gratings

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and the Kochi Corporation to file their response to a news report that gratings (a structure made of metal bars that covers a hole, especially in the ground over a drain) on city roads were missing. Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order in a case relating to the bad condition of roads in Kochi.

The court also noted that the news report said that due to the missing of gratings, the safety of pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheelers, was at risk.

The court said that the veracity of the news report would have to be verified by the Corporation and CSML.

The court adjourned the case to August 1.