Kochi

HC directive to corpn. on transfer of Plan fund

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation to forward necessary papers to the government seeking permission to transfer ₹4.88 crore from the corporation’s Plan fund to the District Disaster Management Authority to undertake the restoration works of Mullassery Canal, 12 link canals between Atlantics and Vaduthala, Puncha Thodu, Kareethodu and Chilavannoor lake under the Operation Breakthrough. It also directed the State government to take an affirmative decision on it before December 11.

The court issued the directives when a petition relating to the flooding of the city came up for hearing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:42:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hc-directive-to-corpn-on-transfer-of-plan-fund/article33235371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY