ADVERTISEMENT

HC directive to constitute metropolitan planning committee and authority for Kochi

March 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to constitute a metropolitan planning committee and a metropolitan development authority for Kochi within four months.

The court issued the order on Thursday while disposing of a writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to constitute a metropolitan planning committee as mandated under Article 243 ZE and also a Kochi metropolitan development authority for implementing and supervising development projects in the city.

According to the petitioner, Article 243 ZE incorporated by the 74th constitutional amendment had mandated States to constitute metropolitan planning committees for preparing draft development plans for metropolitan areas with a population of 10 lakh or more. Kochi qualified the stipulations required for the constitution of the committee. Despite the lapse of 30 years, the government is yet to implement the constitutional mandate, the petitioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US