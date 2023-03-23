HC directive to constitute metropolitan planning committee and authority for Kochi

March 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to constitute a metropolitan planning committee and a metropolitan development authority for Kochi within four months.

The court issued the order on Thursday while disposing of a writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to constitute a metropolitan planning committee as mandated under Article 243 ZE and also a Kochi metropolitan development authority for implementing and supervising development projects in the city.

According to the petitioner, Article 243 ZE incorporated by the 74th constitutional amendment had mandated States to constitute metropolitan planning committees for preparing draft development plans for metropolitan areas with a population of 10 lakh or more. Kochi qualified the stipulations required for the constitution of the committee. Despite the lapse of 30 years, the government is yet to implement the constitutional mandate, the petitioner said.