HC directive to conduct election to senate of Calicut University

March 02, 2023

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the Vice-Chancellor, Calicut University, to conduct election to the senate and reconstitute it before June 30.

Justice Sathish Ninan issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Shiby M. Thomas, a senate member, who alleged that the VC was delaying the conduct of the election to constitute a temporary body with persons of certain political affiliations. The term of the senate will end on March 6.

The university submitted that the Vice-Chancellor had issued instructions as early as on November 19, 2022 to initiate steps for the conduct of election and the notification on the publication of the electoral roll was issued on February 27 this year.

The court observed that when Section 18(1) of the University Act provided for the re-constitution of the senate every four years and the re-constitution was due, urgent steps ought to have been taken pursuant to the instructions of the VC. The affidavit of the university did not indicate the reasons for the delay after the VC issued the order on November 19, 2022. In fact, further steps had been taken only in February, 2023. The court expressed hope that the VC would inquire into the delay.

Terming as premature the petitioner’s plea for a directive to the Chancellor to constitute an interim body by way of nomination in terms of Section 7(4)(b) of the Act, the court observed that it was within the domain of the Chancellor.