HC directive to Centre to consider State’s request

Inclusion of MCHs on the list of centres of excellence for treating rare diseases

Inclusion of MCHs on the list of centres of excellence for treating rare diseases

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to take appropriate decision expeditiously on a request of the State government to include the government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kozhikode on the list of centres of excellence under the National Rare Disease Policy for treatment of rare diseases.

The Bench, while dealing with a case related to funding for treating rare diseases among children, observed that if the Centre took a favourable decision on the request made by the government, children and others suffering from rare diseases could be treated within the State and there could be sufficient contribution from the Centre as well.

The court directed the State government to give advertisements about the special account set up by the government, as directed by the High Court, for generating a corpus for treating children suffering from rare diseases. The court pointed out that there were no sufficient advertisements or awareness about the special account among the general public, enabling the public to contribute to the account.

The court observed that when the State government had permitted the Kerala Social Security Mission to issue a work order to an agency, namely Global Innovative Technologies, for generating awareness towards mobilisation of funds for the ‘We care project’ through social media, the government ought to have created such awareness in the case of rare diseases also.

The government had submitted that the ‘We care project’ was mobilising funds for the treatment of various diseases, expenses for marriages, educational grants etc., and it was not focussed on the treatment of rare diseases.