March 21, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Vice-chancellor of Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, to consider and pass an order on a representation seeking to expedite the process of the selection to the post of finance officer in the varsity. The court ordered that the decision be taken in one month. The order came on a petition filed by K. Rajeevan of Vadakara.

