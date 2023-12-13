HC directive to cap spot bookings at 10,000 a day for Sabarimala darshan

December 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to cap the number of spot bookings for Sabarimala darshan at 10,000 a day when the total number of bookings reaches 80,000 a day.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Gireesh also directed Additional DGP M.R. Ajithkumar, who is also Chief Police Coordinator at the Sannidhanam, to take necessary steps to ensure that those who had made bookings for darshan were only allowed to enter Pampa.

The court also directed the ADGP to take necessary steps to increase the number of mobile squads at the Nilackal-Kanamala sector and the Nilackal-Laha sector from six to 12.

The court said it was for the Transport Commissioner to take necessary steps to deploy sufficient number of officers from the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department for sectoral patrolling and providing support for pilgrims.

The court asked the TDB to make necessary arrangements for making public announcements about the restrictions imposed on the movement of pilgrims.

The court ordered the authorities to ensure that sufficient number of vehicles were deployed by the KSRTC for the chain service so that there would not be crowding inside the buses.

The TDB submitted that workers under the Sabarimala Sanitation Society had started cleaning works of queue complexes, pilgrim sheds, and trekking paths.

