HC directive to Alappuzha police chief

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Alappuzha district police Chief to ensure that no law and order problem arise during 'Jana Maha Sammelanam' to be organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on May 21 in the district.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan issued the directive on a petition filed by R. Ramaraja Varma, former professor of SD College, Alappuzha, seeking to ban the conference organised by PFI as well as the rally proposed by Bajrang Dal in Alappuzha on the same day.

The court also directed the district police chief to consider the representation moved by the petitioner alleging that unless the programmes scheduled by the PFI and the Bajrang Dal were prevented, there was every chance for communal clashes taking place in the district. The district still remained violative after it witnessed violent incidents in the district.