HC directive on steps to save street children

Court’s direction comes after a news report stated that children were being used for begging and selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots in Ernakulam district

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 18, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on October 18, 2022, directed the State government to file a report regarding the steps taken to ensure protection of children engaged in begging and selling knick-knacks on the streets.

The Bench issued the directive in a suo motu case based on a news report saying that children were being used for begging and selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots in Ernakulam district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The case has been registered on the oral directive of Justice Shaji P. Chaly, Chairman, High Court Juvenile Justice Committee that the incidents be brought to the attention of Chief Justice S. Manikumar. The Judge also drew the attention of the Chief Justice to a newspaper report on drug abuse among schoolchildren and the operation of drug peddlers. The Excise intelligence reported that as many as 250 schools in the State were vulnerable to drug peddlers, report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app