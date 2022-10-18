HC directive on steps to save street children

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on October 18, 2022, directed the State government to file a report regarding the steps taken to ensure protection of children engaged in begging and selling knick-knacks on the streets.

The Bench issued the directive in a suo motu case based on a news report saying that children were being used for begging and selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots in Ernakulam district.

The case has been registered on the oral directive of Justice Shaji P. Chaly, Chairman, High Court Juvenile Justice Committee that the incidents be brought to the attention of Chief Justice S. Manikumar. The Judge also drew the attention of the Chief Justice to a newspaper report on drug abuse among schoolchildren and the operation of drug peddlers. The Excise intelligence reported that as many as 250 schools in the State were vulnerable to drug peddlers, report said.