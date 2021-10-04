HC directive for transport allowance for CISF personnel

KOCHI

04 October 2021 20:28 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, to grant CISF personnel posted at the Cochin Port Trust transport allowance for travelling from their places of residence to the unit armoury before the commencement of duty and after duty hours to return from the unit to their place of residence.

The court declared that the petitioners numbering 104 were entitled to transport allowances as stipulated in the office memorandum.

Counsel for petitioners, T. Sanjay, argued that the earlier order disallowing transport allowance to employees provided with official accommodation within one kilometre of their office was withdrawn following the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. Therefore, though official accommodation was provided within one kilometre from the office or within a campus housing the place of work and residence, they were entitled to transportation allowance.

The court also directed that they be given the arrears of transport allowance within two months.