HC directive for canal protection

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Kochi Corporation and the State government to furnish the necessary inputs to enable it to consider how the Perandoor canal can be protected and restored to its original position.

The court issued the order when a petition filed K.J. Treasa of Gandhinagar seeking a directive to the government to evolve a permanent scheme for removing the solid waste and weeds from the canal came up for hearing.

According to her, neither the District Collector, who has the authority to act under the Disaster Management Act, nor the Kochi Corporation had done anything to clean the canal. She pointed out that during he rainy season, the Gandhinagar Colony got flooded due to the accumulation of solid waste in the canal.