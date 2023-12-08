ADVERTISEMENT

HC deprecates tendency to post vulgar comments about CM and other Ministers

December 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday deprecated the tendency of youngsters to post unnecessary and vulgar comments about the Chief Minister, Ministers, and other dignitaries on social media.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that the tendency of youngsters to post unnecessary comments on social media had to be avoided. Making vulgar comments about the Chief Minister, Ministers, and other dignitaries on social media had turned out to be a hobby for the youngsters. They became Chief Minister and Ministers because they were elected by the voters with a thumping majority.

The court made the observation while quashing a case registered by the Thodupuzha police against Akshil Krishnan, a worker of RSS/BJP, for posting vulgar comments about the Chief Minister on his Facebook page.

The court added: ”Here, the petitioner is aged 26 and he is an engineering student. He is making this statement on Facebook about the Chief Minister who is in his 70s. Respect for elders is one of the cornerstones of civilized behavior. There may be political differences, but respect those who are older than you, so that they may honour you”.

