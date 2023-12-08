HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC deprecates tendency to post vulgar comments about CM and other Ministers

December 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday deprecated the tendency of youngsters to post unnecessary and vulgar comments about the Chief Minister, Ministers, and other dignitaries on social media.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that the tendency of youngsters to post unnecessary comments on social media had to be avoided. Making vulgar comments about the Chief Minister, Ministers, and other dignitaries on social media had turned out to be a hobby for the youngsters. They became Chief Minister and Ministers because they were elected by the voters with a thumping majority.

The court made the observation while quashing a case registered by the Thodupuzha police against Akshil Krishnan, a worker of RSS/BJP, for posting vulgar comments about the Chief Minister on his Facebook page.

The court added: ”Here, the petitioner is aged 26 and he is an engineering student. He is making this statement on Facebook about the Chief Minister who is in his 70s. Respect for elders is one of the cornerstones of civilized behavior. There may be political differences, but respect those who are older than you, so that they may honour you”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.