HC deprecates misbehaviour of Devaswom guard at Sabarimala

January 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday deprecated in strongest words the conduct of a devaswom guard deployed in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple, who reportedly pushed and shoved the pilgrims violently on the Makaravilakku day.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar also ordered that the devaswom guard, identified as Arunkumar S., Devaswom watcher, Manacaud Devaswom posted on special duty, be proceeded against in accordance with law.

The court passed the order on a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner on the the misbehavior of the guard towards the devotees on the Makaravilakku day after ‘Deeparadhana’. The report pointed out that the guard was violently pushing the devotees who were having darshan.

When the report was taken up for hearing, the court asked who gave the guard permission to behave in such a manner. The court orally observed that the pilgrims reached before the sanctorum to have darshan after a long wait in queue. How could a guard manhandle pilgrims. The special police officer at Sannidhanam and also the Sopanam Special Officer of the devaswom ought to have prevented such misbehaviour by the devaswom guard towards pilgrims.

The court also observed that the guard’s conduct was in flagrant violation of the High Court directives to regulate the movement of pilgrims, causing least inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The Bench, which viewed the video on the incident, said that the body language and the facial expression of the Devaswom guard, while shoving the pilgrims in front of Sreekovil of Sabarimala Sannidhanam had to be deprecated in the strongest words.

According to a report of the chief vigilance and security officer, due to the pressure of the crowd from the flyover to the temple after ‘Deeparadhana’, there arose congestion and a direction was given to speed up the crowd flow and in that process the guard pushed forward the devotees coming along the first row. The guard had been relieved from duty at Sabarimala and sent back to his home station on January 15.

The Bench also directed the Secretary, TDB to file an affidavit explaining the action, if any, taken against Arunkumar for misbehaving towards the devotees by Jan 23.