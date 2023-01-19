ADVERTISEMENT

HC defers selection for Malayalam PhD at Sanskrit varsity

January 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the deferring of all further action for the selection of candidates for PhD programme in the Malayalam department of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Theertha Mohan of Thrissur and another applicant. According to them, they had participated in the selection process for the PhD programme and secured top ranks in the written examination.

However, when the university published the list of the selected candidates, the petitioners were excluded from the rank list. The petitioners now learnt that the list was based on the consolidated mark list prepared on the basis of interview alone. The list had been prepared in violation of the UGC regulations by excluding 70% weightage for written examination, they said.

