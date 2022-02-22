HC defers cancellation of ‘Ravindran’ pattayam
The Kerala High Court on Thursday deferred the cancellation of a pattayam issued by former Devikulam additional tahsildar M.I. Raveendran to an agriculture labourer for land at Kunjithanni in Idukki district.
Justice Devan Ramacahndran passed the order on a writ petition filed by Sivan challenging the cancellation of the pattayam given to him
The court, however, ordered that the inquiry as per the law could be continued, but the report should be finalised after obtaining orders from the court.
According to the petitioner, he was a landless agricultural labourer. In 1985, he had put up a shed for residential purposes in the 7.28 acres at Kunjithanni village. He was issued the pattayam in 1999 by Mr. Raveendran.
He said the State government directed in January 2022 to cancel all the pattayams issued by Mr. Raveendran. In fact, the petitioner was not heard before canceling the pattayam. Therefore, the cancellation order was illegal.
The court also directed the State government to respond to the contentions of the petitioner.
