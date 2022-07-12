HC decries political violence

‘Memorials do not wipe tears of the bereaved’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday decried political violence and observed that the sad saga of political rivalry and mindless killing had torn asunder the social fabric of the State.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran while acquitting 13 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists in the murder of a Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] activist in Thiruvananthapuram observed that “the saga written in blood continues and memorials held by rival parties offer no solace to destitute parents, hapless widows and orphaned children, who often lose the only breadwinner of the family. The yearly remembrances, only stoke the fires of rivalry and do not wipe the tears of the bereaved or awaken the conscience of those who matter.”

The Judges said that in many a case where the crime was the product of political rivalry, we saw an overzealousness on the part of the investigating and prosecuting agency. The cherry-picked witnesses speak with precision on every minute aspect, unmindful of the disbelief it evokes. The court cautioned that the version of a witness, however exhaustive, extensive, and precise the same be, was of no avail unless it was believable and trustworthy.

There was a deliberate attempt visible, from the commencement of the investigation, to project half-truths and cherry-pick witnesses so as to shape the case in a particular manner, the court said.