HC decries erection of banners by mainline political parties

The Kerala High Court on Thursday decried the illegal erection of large number of boards, banners and flags along the national highway and other roads by mainline political parties in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, ignoring the court’s directives and government orders prohibiting such illegal installations.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it was a great tragedy that the High Court orders and the orders issued by the government were given absolutely no respect or worth by persons and entities “who are in charge of the future.”

The court asked the State government and the State Police Chief to explain how these illegal installations had been put up and why they had not been removed.

The court made the observation when a report filed by the amicus curiae in the cases relating to installations of banners, hoardings, and flags along the national highway by the Congress party in connection with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s yatra came up for hearing.

The report also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also put up such illegal installations when Mr. Modi visited the State a couple of weeks ago. The report pointed out that though the police and other statutory authorities were aware of such installations, they turned a blind eye to it.

The court wondered why it was necessary to keep on reminding the officers on the specific orders issued by the court and the government prohibiting such actions. Such illegal installations posed great danger to motorists since their attention would be distracted while moving through the highways.

The court pointed out that we had to witness a hapless woman and her daughter being crushed when an illegal arch across a road came crashing down on them. There was also the problem of waste generated by such installations.