HC decries erection of banners by mainline political parties

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 22, 2022 18:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday decried the illegal erection of large number of boards, banners and flags along the national highway and other roads by mainline political parties in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, ignoring the court’s directives and government orders prohibiting such illegal installations.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it was a great tragedy that the High Court orders and the orders issued by the government were given absolutely no respect or worth by persons and entities “who are in charge of the future.”

The court asked the State government and the State Police Chief to explain how these illegal installations had been put up and why they had not been removed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court made the observation when a report filed by the amicus curiae in the cases relating to installations of banners, hoardings, and flags along the national highway by the Congress party in connection with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s yatra came up for hearing.

The report also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also put up such illegal installations when Mr. Modi visited the State a couple of weeks ago. The report pointed out that though the police and other statutory authorities were aware of such installations, they turned a blind eye to it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court wondered why it was necessary to keep on reminding the officers on the specific orders issued by the court and the government prohibiting such actions. Such illegal installations posed great danger to motorists since their attention would be distracted while moving through the highways.

The court pointed out that we had to witness a hapless woman and her daughter being crushed when an illegal arch across a road came crashing down on them. There was also the problem of waste generated by such installations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app