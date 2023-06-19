ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines to interfere with KAT directive

June 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has declined the plea of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to set aside an interim order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) allowing a trans-woman to submit her application to the post of Housekeeper (Female) in a homeopathic Medical College.

The KAT had passed the interim directive on a petition filed by Annera Kabeer C. of Palakkad. According to her, she is a trans-woman and that she has secured a transgender identity card issued under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights). However, her online application was not accepted by the software system of the PSC.

The court issued the order recently while disposing of a petition filed by PSC challenging KAT’s order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US