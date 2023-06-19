HamberMenu
HC declines to interfere with KAT directive

June 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has declined the plea of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to set aside an interim order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) allowing a trans-woman to submit her application to the post of Housekeeper (Female) in a homeopathic Medical College.

The KAT had passed the interim directive on a petition filed by Annera Kabeer C. of Palakkad. According to her, she is a trans-woman and that she has secured a transgender identity card issued under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights). However, her online application was not accepted by the software system of the PSC.

The court issued the order recently while disposing of a petition filed by PSC challenging KAT’s order.

