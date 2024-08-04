GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC declines plea for shifting bio-toilets at Sabarimala to Wayanad relief camps

Wayanad Collector requested the shifting of 30 to 40 bio-toilets at Sabarimala to the Wayanad relief camps at the earliest. Sabarimala Special Commissioner said such a move would cause hardships to pilgrims who arrive for Chingamasapuja

Published - August 04, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has declined a plea by the Wayanad District Collector to shift bio-toilets set up along the trekking path to Sabarimala temple to the Wayanad relief camps in view of the opening of the temple for Chingamasapuja on August 16.

The Bench passed the order recently while disposing of a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner in this regard. The Wayanad Collector, in her capacity as chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, made a request for providing 30 to 40 bio-toilets at Sabarimala to the Wayanad relief camps at the earliest.

30,000 to 40,000 pilgrims

The Special Commissioner in his report pointed out that of the total 28 bio-toilets installed, three are not usable. Ten toilets had been set up permanently at Marakkuttam on the pilgrims’ pathway. If the remaining 15 bio-toilets at various places on the trekking path were temporarily shifted to the relief camps, it would cause many difficulties to the pilgrims coming to Sabarimala during Chingamasapuja. The counsel for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) submitted that it expects an average footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 pilgrims a day.

The Bench observed that for the reasons stated in the report of the Special Commissioner and the stand taken by the TDB, the board cannot be directed to shift the bio-toilet units to the relief camps in Wayanad.

